US intensifies attacks on Al-Shabaab

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – United States Forces are still pilling pressure on Al-Shabaab terrorists who have continued to stage attacks in war-torn Somalia and the region.

This week, in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Forces conducted an airstrike against the militants near Jilib, Somalia, killing three terrorists and destroying one vehicle with a mounted heavy machine gun.

In a statement by the US Africa Command, the Forces have committed to partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces in combined counterterrorism operations.

“We assess no civilians were killed in this airstrike,” read the statement.

Kenya issued a 16 million bounty on 8 terrorists based in Somalia on Friday. The 8 are terror suspects are believed to have been planning to infiltrate Kenya.

According to police, there have been increased attempts by the terrorist operatives operating in war-torn Somalia to stage attacks in the country, with the assistance of the eight suspects.