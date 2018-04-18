UoN directs students to attend class despite strike by lecturers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – The University of Nairobi (UoN) has directed its students to continue attending class despite the ongoing lecturers strike that has paralysed learning in public institutions across the country.

In a statement, the University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor Henry Mutoro said measures have been put in place to ensure learning resumes at the Institution in spite of the interruption by the striking staff.

“The University Senate meeting held on 16th April 2018 reviewed the status of teaching and learning at the University. It was noted that good progress has been made towards resumption and attendance of classes at various Colleges in spite of the interruption by the striking staff,” he said.

Mutoro stated that classes will proceed as scheduled and there will be no makeup sessions for students who do not attend their lectures as required.

He further explained that class attendance will be strictly taken and urged every student to avail themselves. “The University would like to commend all students for maintaining peace.”

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) asked Parliament to direct the government to present a counter-offer and engage in negotiations so that the deal could be signed.

The union also wants the Education ministry and the National Treasury to nominate representatives to sit in a joint committee with the union to facilitate negotiations to overcome the many bureaucratic layers involved.

Lecturers are demanding Sh38 billion for the four-year deal.