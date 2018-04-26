Union wants TSC to halt teacher transfers immediately

Posted on by JEMIMAH MUENI
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion now wants the Teachers Service Commission to stop ongoing teacher transfers with immediate effect, saying the exercise is disruptive and amounts to intimidation.

Sossion, who is also a nominated Member of Parliament, said the union will not tolerate massive transfers of teachers from their home counties without consultations with KNUT and other key stakeholders.

“It is worth noting that at no time was Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) invited by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to deliberate on the formulation and implementation of delocalization policy,” said Sossion.

He said health and other family issues should be considered before making the decision to transfer teachers far from home.

He said the exercise is harmful to both learners and teachers as it has far-reaching implications and devastating effects on education in the long run.

“Delocalization amounts to intimidation, and perfected form of workplace bullying as sometimes teachers are quartered in unfamiliar and hostile environments/localities they are not prepared to,” he said.

He argues the Teachers Service Commission is in violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that was signed between TSC and KNUT on matters touching teachers’ career progression and welfare.

Following the transfers, KNUT has called upon the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Advisory Council (NAC) to meet on Monday, April 30 to extensively deliberate on delocalization of teachers’ policy.

The transfer programme was rolled out by TSC at the beginning of this year which saw over 500 principals and head teachers transferred outside their home counties.

