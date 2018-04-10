Uhuru signs Equitable Division of Revenue Bill 2018/2019 into law

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Equitable Division of Revenue Bill for 2018/2019 Financial Year.

The Bill – signed at State House, Nairobi – provides for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally between the National and County Governments.

The Constitution provides for the vertical (equitable) sharing of revenue raised nationally between the two levels of government.

Article 202 of the Constitution, also provides for additional allocations to the county governments from the national government’s share of revenue.

These allocations can either be conditional (conditional grants) or unconditional.

The Bill was presented to the President for signing by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Also present were Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto and Assistant to the National Assembly Clerk, James Njoroge Mwangi.