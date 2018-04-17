Two public funeral services to be held for the late Matiba

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17- The Government and family of the late Kenneth Matiba say there will be two public funeral services for the second liberation hero.

The first public funeral service will be held at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi next week on Wednesday followed by a similar service at Ihura Stadium in Murang’a town.

This was agreed after a meeting between Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and family members led by Matiba’s son Raymond.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, family and friends will congregate at their family home in Limuru while a church service will be held on Sunday, at the same venue.

On Tuesday, the Government appointed Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua as the chairperson of the joint organizing committee, in order to prepare the burial of the veteran politician and an icon of multi-party democracy in the country.

A date for burial ceremony is yet to be set.

“More details will be communicated as preparations progress,” Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe said.

The Government has said it accord the late politician a befitting burial for the role he played during the during the clamour of multi-partyism in the 1990s.

The veteran politician has been ailing for several years since he suffered a stroke while in detention during the struggle for multi-partyism.

Matiba was arrested with others, including Charles Rubia, and detained for agitating for the return of multi-party democracy during former President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime.

While in detention, Matiba suffered a stroke but remained in custody without medical care.

Matiba played a key role as a teacher in Kangaru High School in 1960; then in 1961 through 1962 as an officer for higher education; and later in 1963 as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Co-operatives.

He also served as Minister for Transport and Communications, Minister for Health and Minister for Culture and Social Services.

He was also among the pioneering Kenyan entrepreneurs with diverse interests being involved in a number of companies such as the East African Breweries Ltd and in the hotel and tourism industry.