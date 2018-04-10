Two policemen held over kidnapping in Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Two policemen have been arrested after they were involved in the kidnapping of a 60-year-old woman and demanding ransom in Nairobi.

According to investigators, “the woman was picked up from near her residence in Nairobi’s Eastlands suburb area and taken to a house where she was held hostage by three men.”

She called her son and informed him of the incident and he, in turn, informed the police at Kayole Police Station who investigated the incident and arrested their colleagues who work with the Railways Police Division.

The third suspect is a civilian.

The officers are being interrogated before they are taken to court.