Two children burnt to death in Mukuru slums, Nairobi

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Two children were burnt to death Sunday night while a third one is fighting for her life in hospital after a fire incident in Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

According to police, “the dead boys aged two and three were left in the house by their mother who stepped out, leaving a burning candle in the Tetrapak area.”

The candle is said to have dropped on their bed and started the fire that burnt them and their elder sister is now in hospital.

Efforts by neighbours to contain the fire did not bear any fruit.

The remains were moved to the mortuary and this is the latest such incident in the slum in weeks.

Fire incidents are common in informal settlements and efforts to contain them are usually curtailed by lack of access roads.