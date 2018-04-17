Two more burglary suspects due in court on Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Two more suspects arrested over the spate of burglary incidents in the Kilimani, Riverside and Westlands areas in Nairobi are expected in court on Tuesday to face various charges.

According to Police, the two are accomplices of Lavender Akinyi who was arrested two weeks ago over the same incidents and described as the gang leader.

Akinyi was last week charged with several counts of burglary together with Tanzanians Shimton Ambasa Khan, Teresa Richard and Rose Richard.

The prosecution said there were more than 12 other case files in various police stations in Nairobi that would be presented before the court in due course.

Her arrest came months after two notorious female gangsters were shot dead in Eastlands. Cases of female criminals have been rising steadily over the last three years.

Claire Njoki Mwaniki was shot dead along Kangundo Road last May before Marsha Minaj was also killed.

The two were said to be close friends inducted into crime by their gangland boyfriends.

Claire was the only female in a gang of four who were reportedly robbing residents of Chokaa estate when police were tipped off.

Claire and an accomplice were shot dead when they engaged police in a fire exchange.