Truck driver due in court after Narok road crash killed 17

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The driver of a trailer said to have caused an accident on the Narok- Mai Mahiu road that killed 17 people is due in court Wednesday.

According to Kenya Police Spokesman Charles Owino, the driver of the trailer erroneously attempted to get onto the main road through a junction, resulting in a passenger bus veering off the road to avoid a head-on collision.

“The driver of the trailer entered the main road through the junction and this caused the driver of the bus to veer while avoiding it and this resulted in the accident,” he said.

Owino told Capital FM News that those killed when the bus plunged into River Siyapei include six men, eight women and three children.

The bus was travelling from Kendu Bay in Homa Bay County to Nairobi through the Narok road.

Official statistics show that around 3,000 people die annually on Kenyan roads, but the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the figure could be four times higher.

In December 2016 more than 40 people died when an out-of-control fuel tanker ploughed into vehicles and then exploded on a busy stretch of the Nakuru highway.

In December last year, 36 people died in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya.

Deaths from road accidents commonly surge during the holiday period when people criss-cross the country visiting relatives.