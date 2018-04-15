Treat reports of the KNH board being disbanded as false: Health CS

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has confirmed that the investigation into the botched brain surgery of a patient at the Kenyatta National Hospital is almost complete.

In a statement, the Cabinet Secretary has said reports by the hospital’s Board and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board are ready while that of the National Assembly is complete and has been adopted by the House.

The CS says she is waiting for reports from the Nursing and Clinical Councils of Kenya before submitting all the reports to the KNH Board – which she insists has not been disbanded – for analysis and recommendation.

“The board is therefore active and carrying out its mandate. Information circulating in news organisations that the KNH Board has been disbanded should be regarded as fake news,” said Kariuki.

The probe follows an uproar following a brain surgery procedure that was conducted on a wrong patient six weeks ago.