Teachers Service Commission transfers 500 school heads

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has transferred over 500 head ahead of the second term of school that starts next week.

The 515 principals of county, extra county, national and tertiary institutions have until Friday to hand over before schools re-open.

The delocalisation policy seeks to improve cohesion and deepen appreciation of the country’s diverse cultures.

“The letters for the cases approved have been done and are ready for collection,” reads the memo signed by Abdirizak Farah on behalf of TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia.

The principals now join another 346 who were transferred in January in a move that attracted protests from teachers’ unions. “Status report on handing over exercise be submitted to this office by Monday, April 30,” the memo reads.