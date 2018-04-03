Suspect in MPs con saga says mentally ill, to be held for 4 days

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Police have been allowed to continue detaining the suspect accused of conning Members of Parliament for four days.

Milimani Resident Magistrate Christine Njage allowed the application after the prosecution pleaded to be given more time to finalize investigations on Wazir Benson Chacha, even as his lawyer told the court that the suspect is suffering from mental illness.

The magistrate has directed that the suspect be held at Central Police Station as police race to complete their probe on allegations levelled against him.

Chacha was arrested on Sunday in Tanzania, as he allegedly prepared to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo.