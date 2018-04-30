Succession debate derailing development, Governor Kinyanjui says

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 30 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has said the ongoing succession debate is driving the country into an election mood at the expense of development.

In a statement, Governor Kinyanjui said leaders should focus their attention and energy to addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

“If a visitor to Kenya was to go through our media and political reporting, they would easily conclude that we are in an election season. The political rhetoric is at an all-time high. This is not withstanding major challenges that continue to afflict Kenyans,” he said.

He said poverty, massive flooding and unemployment continue to dim the lives of Kenyans people yet they are not topical issues given priority.

The Governor cautioned leaders that the political choices made in respect to the next election will depend on the fulfilment of the promises that were made during campaigns and the degree of implementation made.

“Indeed, if the political class wants favour with the electorate, all we need is to make their lives better,” he said.

The media has been awash with reports on 2020 succession debate as well as talks of referendum. The topics have elicited debate across political divide in what appears to be an early start of the 2022 presidential campaigns.