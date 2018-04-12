Sossion dismisses ouster bid, terms it political

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has dismissed calls by a section of union officials for him to resign as he holds two posts.

Sossion instead told Capital FM News that such calls were politically motivated and maintained that he is staying put in his post at the union.

“Please ignore such calls. Everyone has a right to demonstrate and picket but it seems there is some political motive behind this group of protestors. I am not bothered by them and I am going on with my job as Secretary General,” he stated.

On Wednesday, a cross section of teachers drawn from the Union’s Nairobi and Kiambu branches camped at the organization’s headquarters to demand for his resignation

They said this is making him ineffective in his duties and also termed him as selfish as he was earning salaries from the union and Parliament at the same time.

They chanted anti-Sossion slogans to compel him to vacate office and vowed to camp there until he vacates office.

They stated that should this not happen, they will seek the removal of all the Union’s National Executive Council Members.

In December last year during a union meeting, trouble started after some delegates from central Kenya demanded his resignation.

The more than 500 teachers started by chanting and singing songs denouncing the nominated ODM MP.

Amid the chaos, factions formed fast – with Rift Valley and western Kenya delegates defending Sossion.

The meeting took a political angle after a section of Rift Valley delegates said they will defend their kin.

They also threw bottles and chairs at one another and, at some point, the confrontation degenerated into fist fights.