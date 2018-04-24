Sonko suspends 3, wants CID probe after millions paid despite injunction

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The Nairobi City County has written to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) asking for a probe against City Hall officials and Cooperative Bank staff after Sh6.3 million was paid to a law firm despite a court injunction.

In a letter dated April 24, Governor Mike Sonko also faulted the Cooperative Bank for allowing the transfer of the money to Ondabu and Company Advocates despite having been served with the court order dated April 19.

While calling upon the DCI to arrest and investigate the County Legal Accountant, Acting Attorney and an Internal Lawyer who have since been sent on compulsory leave, Sonko also asked the agency to arrest bank officials who permitted the transaction.

He gave the bank 24 hours to reverse the transaction or have its officers deemed accomplices in the matter.

The order suspending the Sh6.3 million payment was issued by Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti on Thursday last week after she set aside orders obtained by Ondabu and Co. Advocates on April 16 directing the county to release the funds owed by the county.

“The consent issued on April 16, 2018, is hereby set aside pending an interparty hearing of this application,” the magistrate ruled.

According to Sonko, the law firm had wrongfully sought to obtain the money given the fact that the county government had not approved the involvement of the law firm in a case against General Supplies Limited.