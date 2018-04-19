Sonko says cartels to blame for water shortage despite rains

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says the water shortage being experienced in many parts of Nairobi despite the heavy rainfall is as a result of sabotage by cartels.

Sonko stated that the cartels have disconnected water pipes diverting water to private vendors who are selling the basic commodity at a very high price in the areas of Kayole.

“Investigations reveal that the water shortage being experienced in many parts of Nairobi is as a result of sabotage by water cartels whose days are now numbered,” he said.

He explained that the County Government is taking action towards the criminals found destroying water pipes and destruction of property.

“As a temporary measure, through the Sonko Rescue Team, I have released a number of water bowsers to supply clean water to residents of Soweto and Kayole and any other estate as we work on permanent solution to ensure constant flow of water,” he said.

He stated that arrangements are being made to connect water for the residents to continue using without influence by the cartels.

“Provision of clean water is one of the top priorities for my administration. It’s unfortunate that residents of Kayole and Soweto areas have been experiencing water shortages.”