Sonko makes impromptu visit in to health centres, assures residents of quality service

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has assured city residents that they will get proper medication in all county hospitals.

He said residents will get equal treatment in all public hospital regardless of their financial background.

On Thursday, he conducted an impromptu visit in three county hospitals at City, Bliss GVS and Lady Northey.

Sonko said health sector is one of the most prioritized in Nairobi.

The Governor was accompanied by County Health Executive Member Hitam Majevdia, County Chief of Staff Mugo Kamau, Bliss officials led by Jayesh Sawi, Ashock Mehta and other county officials.

“We must respect human health. We must treat and handle all the people with the same zeal and professionalism, irrespective of their financial, family or religious background,” said Sonko.

The Governor said also the welfare of the Health Staff will also be looked at.

He said the focus should not be on patients alone, but also those who are mandated to look after the sick- doctors, nurses and other health officials.

Sonko said they have promotion coming for all county staff, including in health department.

An elderly worker at Bliss, Hannah Ndung’u, who has been working since 1981 as a cleaner pleaded with the Governor saying that the previous administration neglected her and she has only three years left to retire.

“My Governor, I have been longing to see you. Thank God today you have visited this place. I only have three years to retire, but I have not benefitted from promotion. Kindly sir consider me,” she said.

Sonko assured all staff that all health centres will be renovated to meet required international standards.

The areas which will be improved include; X-ray centres, Orthopantogram (OPG), Radiographer among other areas.

Doctor Prashna Pabari thanked Sonko for his visit and said that they have experienced great changes since he took oath of office.

“We are sure under his leadership we will gain more. There were a lot of challenges, but since he took oath of office and his strict measures, especially the fight against graft, we are doing good,” he said.

Jayesh Sawi of Bliss Health Centre said that they will assist Governor Sonko in improving the health sector in Nairobi.