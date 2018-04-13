Sonko blacklists lawyers and contractors pre-qualified during Kidero tenure

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has blacklisted lawyers and contractors who were pre-qualified during Evans Kidero’s term at City Hall between 2013-2017.

The Governor said suppliers, contractors and service providers with bills accrued before June 30 last year, will only be paid after the debts are approved by 10-member Pending Bills Committee.

The Commitee, which was appointed on January 31 by Governor Sonko to audit all pending bills accrued during the former Nairobi Govenor Evans Kidero’s term, is chaired by Patrick Lumumba.

The ten-member committee was gazetted by Sonko and given 90 days to probe all pending bills, which total to over Sh58 billion.

However, many suppliers, contractors and service provider are yet to lay claims and the deadline is fast approaching on April 30.

“The County has noted with concerns the delay by claimant to file the required documents, yet the closing date is April 30, 2018,” said Sonko.

The Governor said any person or company with pending bills or decretal sums are requested to submit their claims as specified in the previou notice to the Pending Bills Committee for verifucation and determination.

“This is therefore to inform the members of the public that the County will not be liable for any claims that will have not been submitted by close of business of April 30,” said Governor.

When he assumed office in August last year, Governor Sonko found huge debts which had not been paid.

He suspended all the payments of the pending bills after receiving intelligence reports that there were unscrupulous business people who were being paid for no service delivery or supplies.