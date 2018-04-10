Sonko asks MCAs to approve Peter Kariuki as County Secretary

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has written to the County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi to reactivate the confirmation process of County Secretary nominee Peter Kariuki.

In a letter dated April 5, 2018, Sonko asked the Nairobi County Assembly to discuss and approve the nomination of Mbugua, who will replace the current acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat.

Morintat, who has been in acting capacity since Sonko came into office last year August, will be confirmed as the County Chief Officer in Public Service Management.

Kariuki’s nomination as the County Secretary had been recalled on February 26, 2018.

However, Sonko said he has decided to reactivate Kariuki’s nomination following conclusion of successful consultations with various stakeholders, pursuant to Section 44 (2) (b) of the County Governments Act, 2012.

“I convey to the County Assembly the reactivation of the approval process for Mr Peter Kariuki Mbugua, my nominee to the position of County Secretary,” said Sonko.

He said the nomination and transmittal to the County Assembly is made pursuant to Section 44 of the County Governments Act [Act No. 17 of 2012] as read together with Sections 3 and 6 of the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act [Act No. 5 of 2017].

Sonko asked the County Assembly members to prioritize the approval of Kariuki’s nomination.

“In cognizance of the role of the County Secretary as the Head of the County Public Service and coordinating the implementation of my Government’s transformative agenda for the People of Nairobi, I urge the County Assembly to prioritize the approval of my nominee,” said Sonko.