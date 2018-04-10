Sonko appoints Newton Munene new Finance CEC

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has terminated the contract of Finance County Executive Member Danvas Makori and appointed Newton Munene as the new Finance Executive.

Charles Kerich, who is in-charge of Lands, will be Finance CEC in acting capacity, pending Munene’s approval by the County Assembly.

Sonko sent Munene’s name to County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi on Tuesday April 10.

In a letter dated April 5, Sonko sacked Makori saying that after consideration of his performance, he has no option but reconsider his continued service as a County Executive Committee Member.

“In view of this, your service as a CEM is hereby terminated with effect from the date of this letter. Upon clearance and satisfactory handover of all county government property and information within your custody you will be paid,” said Sonko.

Sonko said Makori will be paid the days worked up to and including Thursday April 5, 2018, one-month salary in lieu of notices, and accrued leave as at April 5 if any.

On Monday (April 9, 2018), Sonko asked Kerich to take over from Makori as acting County Executive Committee for Finance and Economic Planning.

Governor Sonko said he acted pursuant to Article 179(2) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, Standing Order No. 185 (4) and well as the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011.

“I hereby appoint you as the County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning, on acting capacity,” Sonko said.

Kerich’s new duties will include developing county policy and determining priorities for your assigned portfolio and Monitoring performance of officers at the county headquarters and all decentralized units and agencies in the County in respect to your assigned portfolio.

He will also prepare proposed legislation for consideration by the County Assembly and Provide the County Assembly with full and regular reports on matters relating to the department.