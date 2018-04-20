Senate Committee postpones meeting with IEBC’s Chebukati

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20- A meeting between the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the two remaining Commissioners has been postponed.

A Media Relations Officer assigned to the Senate Committee confirmed the cancellation to parliamentary reporters, who were already at Parliament Buildings setting up their live coverage equipment in anticipation of a headline-making sitting.

“Apologies on behalf of the Chair, meeting has been postponed!” read the message.

But in a post on Twitter, the IEBC said “We were on our way to honour an invitation by the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights for a meeting this morning when they called to call it off.”

The meeting which slated for Friday morning was aimed at giving the three officials an avenue to explain in detail the problems rocking the polls agency and the measures they have taken to address the issues.

“On April 16, the Committee was made aware of the resignation of three Commissioners of the Commission and thereafter, the Chief Executive Officer was sent on compulsory leave for a period of three months. The Committee is greatly concerned by these turn of events and as a results wish to understand the circumstances under which this happened and what issue are.”

“To therefore get a clearer perspective of the events that have transpired around the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission, the Committee has extended an invite to meet with the Commission on Friday, 20 April, 2018 at 9am in Committee Room 4, Main Parliament Buildings,” read the invite from the Committee Chairman Senator Samson Cherarkey.

Former Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha Maina led commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat in resigning while faulting Chebukati’s inability to lead the Commission.

The fallout comes in the wake of the suspension of Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba to allow an audit of the 2017 election financial processes.

The IEBC team which on Tuesday skipped a similar meeting with the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee is now awaited by the Public Accounts Committee which invited them to appear on Monday.