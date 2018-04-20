Senate Committee to meet with Chebukati, 2 remaining commissioners

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee will meet with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the two remaining Commissioners on Friday to address the crisis within the polls body.

The three officials are expected to appear before the committee to explain in detail the problems rocking the agency and the measures they have taken to address the issues.

Vice-Chairperson Connie Nkatha Maina, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat faulted Chebukati’s ability to lead the commission in their resignation press conference.

Their resignation came in the wake of the suspension of Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba to allow an audit of the 2017 election financial processes.

Some legislators have already publicly asked Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu to resign.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen had stated that unless the trio resign, a tribunal will be formed to investigate their conduct and possibly recommend their sacking to President Uhuru Kenyatta.