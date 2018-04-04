Seme Assistant Chief denies attempted defilement charge

Shares

, KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 4 – An Assistant Chief in Seme sub-county, Kisumu has been charged with attempted defilement of a 14 year old girl.

The Assistant Chief Caleb Odundo Oyende of Ang’oga sub location was charged before a Maseno Court with attempted defilement and committing an indecent act with a child contrary to sections of the Sexual Offences Act.

Odundo denied the charge and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 awaiting mention of the case on April 17 and subsequent hearing on June 11.

Magistrate Reuben Kipng’eno declined to detain the accused as requested by the prosecution saying he has rights.

The court however warned the accused not to contact directly or indirectly the victim or witnesses.

In February this year, another chief from the area was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in 2015.

Michael Odhiambo Oluoch, Chief of South West Seme location had been charged on June 9, 2015 for defiling the girl, who is an orphan staying with her widowed grandmother.

Oluoch was found to have sexually abused the then Standard 6 pupil at Kogundo village.