Security for Chebukati, 2 other IEBC Commissioners reinstated

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The security of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati and the two commissioners remaining at the electoral body has been reinstated.

IEBC Communications Manager Andrew Limo told Capital FM News that the security officers were returned Thursday evening.

The bodyguards attached to Chebukati, Ayub Guliye and Boya Mulu were withdrawn on Tuesday just a day after half of the commissioners at the polls body resigned, leaving the IEBC facing a quorum crisis which rendered it incapable of conducting business.

The commission said the move was exposing the trio to a security risk insisting that provision of security was an entitlement under their contracts.

“The action undermines their effectiveness in executing the work of the commission,” Limo said.

Chebukati maintained that operations at the commission remain on course, but IEBC requires a quorum of five to effectively transact any business.