Section of KNUT officials want Sossion out as Secretary General

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – A cross section of teachers drawn from various branches of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) on Wednesday camped at the organization’s headquarters to demand for the resignation of Secretary General Wilson Sossion as he holds two posts.

Led by KNUT’s Nairobi branch chairman Robert Karume, the officials contend that Sossion ceased to be a teacher the moment he was de-registered by the Teachers Service Commission and was nominated to Parliament.

They said this is making him ineffective in his duties and also termed him as selfish as he was earning salaries from the union and Parliament at the same time.

“Vision 2030 cannot be attained with a union of self seekers where people want 10 jobs. They cannot serve others well. Even if you go to the professional ethics document, it says very well that teachers should not be involved so much in other jobs,” he stated.

They chanted anti-Sossion slogans to compel him to vacate office and vowed to camp there until he vacates office.

“When we want to tell Sossion that the day a monkey dies is when all the trees will cry out with joy. He should know that money sold out the son of God. If the officials within the NEC have been bought, then us as teachers have not been affected. I want to tell him that as union leaders, we will lead the teachers tomorrow, the day after and the next until he gets out of the Union and remains in Parliament,” he said.

They stated that should this not happen, they will seek the removal of all the Union’s National Executive Council Members.

In December last year during a union meeting, trouble started after some delegates from central Kenya demanded his resignation.

The more than 500 teachers started by chanting and singing songs denouncing the nominated ODM MP.

Amid the chaos, factions formed fast – with Rift Valley and western Kenya delegates defending Sossion.

The meeting took a political angle after a section of Rift Valley delegates said they will defend their kin.

They also threw bottles and chairs at one another and, at some point, the confrontation degenerated into fist fights.