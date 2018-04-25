All Saints Cathedral primed for Matiba funeral service

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Security has been beefed up at the All Saints Cathedral where a requiem mass for the late Kenneth Matiba is set to take place on Wednesday.

Police have been posted to the area in efforts to contain movement of vehicles and people attending the event.

There will be another open mass for Matiba in Murang’a on Thursday.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said those willing to attend the service should be seated before 10am, as the procession heads there from Lee Funeral Home.

Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata further requested residents from his county to come out in large numbers and mourn the democracy hero, who was a former Member of Parliament for Mbiri Constituency, now known as Kiharu constituency.

A large crowd of mourners is expected at Kenneth Matiba’s memorial service on Wednesday, following an invitation to escort the body to All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

His son, Raymond, said all are welcome to the memorial and funeral services to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.