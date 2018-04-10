Rwanda seeks justice for genocide victims 24 years on

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The Rwandan embassy in Nairobi has called for enhanced efforts from all nations worldwide to help bring to justice perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

Speaking during the commemoration of genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Kenya James Kimonyo said the perpetrators of the atrocities are well known and roaming freely and there is need to apprehend them to serve justice to hundreds of thousands who lost their lives.

“The perpetrators are well known people and live, work and even own business around us. Some of the countries are so advanced in terms of delivering justice. If you feel extradition is not an option you can use your local prosecution mechanism to bring these people to justice,” he stated.

Kimonyo reiterated that the events of 1994 should be talked out openly and people to avoid living in denial as a way of preventing another occurrence.

“We have heard that the Rwanda genocide did not just happen in 1994 it all started in 1959. Therefore we are supposed to talk about genocide openly. Let us talk it out to our children as a way of preventing the same from happening”, the ambassador stated.

Speaking at the same event, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau paid fortitude to the steps Rwanda as a nation has taken in regard to nation cohesion and healing.

The Ps said that there are valuable lessons to be learned from the 1994 Rwanda massacre and stated prevention is a shared responsibility by all people who should work towards sealing all loopholes leading to tribal conflicts.

“Since 1994 Rwanda has made tremendous steps to rise up from the ashes, to try to forget the hatred, the tribalism and forge a new path of reconciliation, peace and stability and economic recovery. We in Africa and the world have been inspired by the tenacity of Rwanda’s people to uphold shared human values through which they have united. Nowhere in this world should such atrocities happen again,” Kamau noted.

The event which was held at the UN offices Nairobi honoured more than 800,000 people who lost their lives during the Rwanda genocide in 1994.

The event was the 24the commemoration, with this year’s event having been kick started by a procession in the Nairobi streets on April 7.