Ruto takes opposing view to Raila on reorganisation of counties

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says there is no need for a 3-tier system of government as proposed by Opposition leader Raila Odinga as devolution is working effectively.

While closing the ongoing devolution conference in Kakamega, the Deputy President stated that focus should instead be on the strengthening of the devolved system of governance currently in place.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga proposed a 3-tier system of government that seeks to retain the 47 devolved units and national government while introducing 14 regional blocks.

“If there will be a suggestion on creating another layer of devolution, it must not necessarily be about amending the constitution. It must be about devolution downwards, not devolution upwards. It’s not about creating another layer, it’s about effective management of resources,” he said.

“A bad workman quarrels with his tools. If you are a bad workman, you will find all manner of excuses; blame the constitution or the MCAs or Senators. We built the SGR and didn’t need to amend any constitution. It’s all about being focused.”

Ruto however observed that a lot has been accomplished in the current system of governance.

“We have built the Standard Gauge Railway that has been there in the plans for 30 years. We did not have to change any law. We did not have to do anything. We just became focused, determined and built it. The electricity we are talking about here, when we took over in 2013, 2.3 million Kenyans were connected to electricity. Today 6.7 million Kenyans are connected to electricity,” he stated.

“We need to support a very good intention, not the one that is being talked about. We also have a 24-hour economy which we are working on. Actions speak louder than words. You are what you do, not what you say you will do.”

Odinga had earlier stated that a 3-tier system of government will provide a lasting solution to the problems caused by the sizes of the current devolved units, while advising governors on prudent management of public resources due to rampant corruption.