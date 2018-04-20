Rugby players accused of tag team rape to face charges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has recommended charges against two rugby players accused of raping a woman at an apartment in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

This is after detectives handed over their report after a thorough probe, in response to a social media post by the complainant.

In her statement, the lady claimed that she was incoherent when the two Kenya Harlequin FC players took her to their domicile and repeatedly raped her.

She made the claim on her Instagram page, explaining that she did not report the assault immediately it occurred as she was disoriented but sought medical treatment.

She also explained that as a result of the rape, she conceived .

“On February 10 (my birthday) I was raped by two men. I was slipping in and out of consciousness maybe due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally, obviously they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night,” reads a section of her post on Instagram.

But in their statement, detectives say the rugby players admitted to having sex with the lady but said “it was all consensual.”

They also accused the complainant of seeking to extort them.