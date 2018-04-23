Rugby players accused of rape to appear in court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Two rugby players are expected to face rape charges on Monday.

This came after a woman who is a Kenyan singer accused them of gang rape.

The two Kenya Harlequin FC players were arrested last week after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said there was sufficient evidence for their prosecution.

They had been questioned by police and denied the claim, saying they consensual sex with their accuser.

The investigations started on February 11 when the female singer reported to police that she was gang-raped in Highrise Estate, Nairobi.

Six witnesses recorded statements and further examination in hospital established that the complaint is pregnant.

Besides examining the suspects and the complainant for DNA, detectives also wrote to the chief executive officer of Nairobi south hospital requesting for a medical report.

In their statement, the players said they knew their accuser and that they were together on the day she claimed she was raped.

And after the file was taken to the DPP for review, he returned a culpable verdict and ordered their prosecution with gang rape.