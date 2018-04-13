Reprieve for Muluka as Court suspends Tribunal decision

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – The tussle for the Amani National Congress Secretary General has taken a new twist after the High Court suspended the decision by the Political Parties Tribunal decision to nullify the appointment of Barrack Muluka to the post.

Judge Lucy Njuguna issued the temporary order pending determination of an appeal contesting the reinstatement of Godfrey Osotsi.

Lady Justice Njuguna fixed next Thursday as hearing date for the suit.

The Kyalo Mbobu led Tribunal yesterday ruled Muluka’s appointment as null and void upon finding that it was done irregularly last October.

The Tribunal rejected assertions by ANC that Osotsi had voluntarily resigned from the SG position paving way for Muluka’s appointment.

Justice Njuguna has issued the order of stay saying Musalia Mudavadi’s party has an arguable case.

The ‘Mulembe Nation’ party moved to court today to contest the tribunal’s determination on grounds that it stands to suffer prejudice if the pronouncement is implemented