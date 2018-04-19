Recent research ranks UoN, Moi University top in Kenya

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – A recent study has ranked the University of Nairobi and Moi University first and second in Kenya respectively.

According to the research by University Ranking by Academic Performance, UoN is at position two in East Africa and 1,264 in the world followed by Moi at position four in East Africa and 2,006 in the world.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Kenyatta University were placed third and fourth in Kenya respectively.

The ranking tool, places Harvard University as the best in the world while Zayed University in the United Arab Emirates was placed last at position 2,500.

URAP’s ranking system is based on academic quality and focuses on number of publications, articles, citation, total documents, article impact total, citation impact total and international collaboration.

The URAP ranking system’s focus is on academic quality.

URAP has gathered data about 3,000 Higher Education Institutes (HEI) in an effort to rank these organizations by their academic performance.

The overall score of each HEI is based upon its performance over several indicators which are described in the Ranking Indicators section.

URAP ranking system is completely based on objective data obtained from reliable open sources.

The system ranks the universities according to multiple criteria and most of the currently available ranking systems are both size and subject dependent.