Raila scheduled to give keynote at Devolution Conference

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – ODM leader Raila Odinga is on Wednesday set to give a keynote address at the ongoing fifth annual devolution conference taking place in Kakamega.

Odinga is expected to talk about good governance and transparency on the second day of the gathering.

More than 6,000 participants are attending the conference, which is focused on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

During the official opening on Tuesday, President Kenyatta defended the national government’s support for devolution in the country.

Addressing the 5th annual devolution conference in Kakamega via video link from Nairobi, the Head of State said the focus should be on ensuring that half of the 47 governors are women, besides achieving the Big Four Agenda.

The President also stressed the need for the relationship between the National and County Governments to be streamlined, to spur development across the country.

In his speech, the president announced the launch of a combined Sh50 billion conditional grant based on the Kenya Devolution Support Programme and the Kenya Urban Support Programme which, he said, is aimed at improving service delivery at the county level.

The 47 Governors are taking stock of their work in resource management and distribution at the grassroots level, amid claims of massive corruption.

Key speakers at the event included Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, Senators as well as other invited guests from other sectors including Chief Justice David Maraga.

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen emphasised the need for an independent audit to be undertaken on all county expenditures.

Siaya Senator James Orengo who is also the Minority Leader in the Senate, underscored the need for the national government to channel more resources to counties to spur development.