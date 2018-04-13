Raila, Ida travel to SA for Winnie Mandela’s funeral

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has travelled to South Africa to attend the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Mandela set to take place an Saturday.

Odinga is accompanied by his wife Ida.

Winnie who was a South African anti-apartheid campaigner and wife of former President Nelson Mandela will receive a State funeral.

The funeral will be held in Orlando Stadium in the Houghton suburb of Johannesburg and she will be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement after visiting her home in Johannesburg’s Soweto Township.

Winnie passed away at the age of 81 on April 2 after a long battle with illness.

On Thursday, a documentary detailing Winnie’s role in bringing down South Africa’s apartheid government got many in South Africa raw with emotion.

Winnie, made by French director Pascale Lamche, was aired last night on satellite TV channel eNCA.

It has been trending on social media, with many expressing heartbreak at how the “ANC (African National Congress) failed Mama Winnie”.