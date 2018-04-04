Raila to give keynote address at devolution conference

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – NASA leader Raila Odinga is set to give a keynote address at the fifth annual devolution conference to take place in Kakamega County from April 23.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday confirmed that Odinga will address the conference on the second day where he will talk about good governance and transparency.

“I want to thank the organizing committee on devolution for the honor of the invitation and I want to assure them of our cooperation as the ODM fraternity,” he said.

Sifuna said the NASA leader has been in the forefront championing for devolution and therefore he will attend in the capacity of pioneers of devolution.

Odinga was expected to meet with Devolution Minister Eugene Wamalwa and Council of Governors Vice Chairperson Ann Waiguru ahead of the conference on Wednesday, but the meeting did not take place “due to unavoidable circumstances.”

CS Wamalwa was reported to have attended an urgent meeting in Naivasha.

Over 6,000 participants are expected at the devolution conference, which will mainly focus on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda that includes incorporating county development plan into the national agenda.

During the last conference in Nakuru, county leaders lobbied the Senate to spearhead the process of amending Article 203 of the Constitution to increase the county allocation of funds to 45 per cent of the national revenue.