Proposed retirement package would see politically active Raila, Kalonzo benefit

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga who is the former Prime Minister and former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka are set to enjoy luxurious packages should the Senate pass the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The Bill makes a wide range of proposals that are set to benefit persons who retired as Deputy President, Prime Minister, Vice President or Speaker any time after January 1, 1993.

It was proposed by by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina and if passed, could see Odinga, who served as Prime Minister from 2008-2013, get three drivers, one personal assistant, one accountant, two secretaries, two housekeepers, two senior support staff, two gardeners, two cooks and two cleaners.

The former Premier would also be entitled to at least six armed security guards of choice, diplomatic passports for himself and his spouse, a furnished office, maintenance of his vehicles and access to VIP lounges in all Kenyan airports.

This is in addition to a monthly pension and a lump sum payment for the term served.

The benefits for former Vice Presidents will be the same as those of a former Premier only that they will get two drivers and one secretary.

A retired Speaker of the National Assembly or Senate would be entitled to a monthly pension amounting to 80 per cent of his last monthly salary and a lump sum payment calculated as a sum equal to one year’s salary paid for each term the person served in office.

A retired Speaker would also set to receive two vehicles that will be replaceable every four years, fuel allowance as well as full medical cover.

In the event that an entitled person dies in service, the Bill proposes that a lump sum payment calculated as five times the person’s annual salary be paid to his or her legal personal representative.

The Bill is an amendment to the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) (Amendment) Act, 2015.

While the 2015 retirement benefits Bill had a condition requiring former State Officers to quit active politics before enjoying the benefits, Ole Kina’s Bill is unconditional.

The amendment also proposes that in case the Executive wants to amend any benefit entitled to a State officer, a joint parliamentary committee be tasked to review the said decision.