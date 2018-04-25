Presidents Kenyatta, Kibaki honour Matiba’s legacy at funeral service

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – The procession carrying the late Kenneth Matiba’s body has made its way to the All Saints Cathedral where the funeral service will be held.

The convoy left the Lee Funeral Home to allow Kenyans to pay their last respects to the veteran politician who died earlier this month.

From there, the procession headed to Ngong Road, through to Haile Selassie Avenue and then to Uhuru Park via Processional Way.

Kenyans in the central business district will also get a chance to bid the hero goodbye as the convoy goes through Kenyatta Avenue.

At around 11am, the cortege is expected to arrive at the All Saints Cathedral Church for a memorial service.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and former former President Mwai Kibaki are among those who gathered at the All Saints Cathedral for the service.

Security has been heightened along roads that the procession will pass through with the police having been posted to the area to contain movement of vehicles and people attending the event.

Another funeral service for Matiba will be held in Murang’a on Thursday.

Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said those willing to attend the service should be seated before 10am, as the procession heads there from Lee Funeral Home.

Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata further requested residents from his county to come out in large numbers and mourn the democracy hero, who was a former member of parliament in Mbiri Constituency, now known as Kiharu constituency.