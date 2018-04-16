President Kenyatta wheels down in London

Shares

, LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta this evening arrived in the United Kingdom for a five-day visit during which he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and hold talks to market Kenya as a preferred investment destination.

The President is scheduled to hold talks with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

He is also expected to hold more bilateral talks with several Heads of State attending the CHOGM, a biennial meeting of leaders from the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth of Nations.

This year’s summit, focused on promoting prosperity, safety, sustainability and fairness, brings together at least 5000 participants from government, business, and civil society.

Besides trade and diplomacy, security and regional development priorities are also part of President Kenyatta’s agenda during the five-day visit.

The President is also scheduled to visit the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for a meeting with investors where he will use the occasion to share areas of investment opportunities as envisioned in the his Big Four Agenda for Kenya’s growth.

The President is also scheduled to deliver an address at Chatham House where he will speak on Kenya’s efforts in achieving inclusive economic growth, the positive role it plays in supporting regional peace, and its station in a globalising world.

“It is essentially a platform for the President to share his view on a range of areas as a Kenyan leader and a pan-Africanist, including security, South Sudan and Somalia, regional integration and global trends. He will also speak to the Big Four development agenda,” said State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.

Also on the agenda for the President is building momentum for the Blue Economy global conference Kenya will host later in the year.

The blue economy is part of the themes of the CHOGM summit with discussions set to take place on the new Commonwealth Blue Charter on ocean governance.

The plane carrying the President landed at the Royal Air Force Northolt airport in West London shortly after 7.30 p.m. where he was received by the Queen’s representative, Jeremy Fern, and Commonwealth officials.