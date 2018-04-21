President Kenyatta mourns Baringo South MP

Shares

, NAIROBI, Apr 21—President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim, describing her as a committed leader who served her constituents with dedication.

President Kenyatta said despite cultural challenges, the late MP always went out of her way to serve the electorate by initiating projects that addressed the needs of the community.



“Grace was a courageous and fearless leader, who never shied away from confronting issues of insecurity and always stood for the rights of her people,” said the President.

“We will always remember her as a patriotic and loyal leader who wanted all Kenyans to live together peacefully and promoting rights of women and gender equity,” the president said.

The President said it is because of her servant leadership attributes that her constituents re-elected her even when she was in hospital.

“Grace did not campaign in the last election but her development record made the residents of Baringo South give her a second term, a strong endorsement of her leadership,” said President Kenyatta.

The President said as away of honouring her, the neighbouring communities of Baringo, west Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet should embrace peace and live harmoniously.

“ The greatest gift the people of Baringo South can give in memory of their MP is to live together peaceful and continue with the development projects she had initiated,” said President Kenyatta.

The Baringo South MP passed on yesterday after a long battle with colon cancer.