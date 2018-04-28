President Kenyatta hails stronger ties with France, China

Shares

, strong>NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has hailed the increased trade and stronger bilateral relationships Kenya has with France and China.

The President made the remarks when he bade farewell to the outgoing ambassadors from the two countries — Antoine Sivan (France) and Liu Xianfa (China).

President Kenyatta thanked the Chinese envoy for the personal role he has played in strengthening the relationship between Kenya and China.

The Standard Gauge Railway, which stands out as the largest single infrastructure project in the region, was started and completed during the tenure of Mr Xianfa in Nairobi.

Liu has also played a leading role in the elevation of the bilateral relations between Kenya and China to the level of strategic cooperation.

“I am committed to ensure that Kenya and China continue strengthening their partnership for the benefit of both our peoples,” said the President when he bade farewell to Liu at State House, Nairobi.

The President also congratulated the French envoy for the big role he has played in increasing the volume of business between Kenya and France.

The number of French companies operating in Kenya have doubled to 120 for the duration Mr Sivan has served in Kenya. The President said he is committed to support increased investments between Kenya and France.

The President thanked the French government for its partnership with Kenya especially in increasing access to electricity — one of the major areas with remarkable achievements under the jubilee administration. Access to electricity has increased from 32 percent in 2013 to 58 currently.

President Kenyatta expressed his desire to see the Last Mile Connectivity Program, one of the projects the French government has supported, completed within the next four years.