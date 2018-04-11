Preparations for devolution conference this month near complete

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya says preparations ahead of the Council of Governors devolution conference slated to take place in a fortnight are near complete.

Speaking during a press conference, Oparanya stated that an estimated 6,000 delegates are expected to converge for the event.

Oparanya announced the itinerary of the leaders expected to grace the occasion with President Uhuru Kenyatta scheduled to open the conference.

“We are expecting 6000 guests to be there especially on the first day. The Head of State will open the meeting and the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will also give his key note address on the second day. The conference will be closed by the Deputy President,” he said.

He further explained that the conference theme will be premised on the Big Four agenda the national government has outlined in the past.

“The meeting will be on the Big Four agenda. You are aware that the national government has identified key areas that we need to focus on for the next five years. This is industrialisation, food security, housing and healthcare. Most of the Big Four have been devolved,” he stated.

The governor stressed that the conference will offer a linkage between the national and county government to speed up the implementation of the agenda.

Oparanya revealed that development partners will also be in attendance alongside other elected leaders.

The CoG has organized a series of activities that include football matches between elected leaders at the Bukhugu stadium.