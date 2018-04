Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Police headquarters has refuted reports of a plan to buy 120 million guns at 30 billion shillings.

National Police spokesman Charles Owino says the allegations are outrageous.

There are reports that senior police officers had clashed over the plan to buy the guns and other security equipment from the Czech Republic.

According to reports, the contractor was to supply the service for 10 years exclusively.