Police place Sh16mn bounty on eight Shabaab suspects

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Police have placed a Sh16 million bounty on eight terror suspects believed to be planning to infiltrate Kenya.

According to police, there have been increased attempts by the terrorist operatives operating in war-torn Somalia to stage attacks in the country, with the assistance of the eight suspects.

The suspects are Issack Mohammed Intallo, Rahim Mohamed Sheikh, Bishar Hared Hussein, Bashie Adan Osman Kulo, Abdirashid Ibrahim Osman Noor, Siyat Ibrahim Abdullahi, Abdi Ahmed Ibrahim and Mohamed Muhumed Ahmed.

In a statement, National Police Spokesman Charles Owino stated that police have already arrested a female terror suspect, Habiba Omar Ali, who was found in possession of five AK- 47 rifles and a large cache of ammunition.

The weapons, police say, belong to her husband Mahat Isaack Abdille who is a key Al-Shabaab link in Mandera County.

Police say Abdille is also involved in human trafficking and arms smuggling.

In mid February, police thwarted a major terrorist attack in the country.

This was after they recovered a vehicle packed with explosives in Merti, within Isiolo County, whose ultimate goal was to bring down Government and Judiciary buildings.

The explosives had the capacity to kill people and bring down buildings within a radius of 250 metres.

If the Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was not detected, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said at the time, “the consequences would have been very severe. This vehicle was to be used to stage a major terrorist attack in the city.”

Kenyans have been urged to remain vigilant since the threat of terrorism remains real.