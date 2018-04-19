Police make public identities of 3 radicalised Kenyans in Al Shabaab’s clutches

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police have raised the alarm after three Kenyans suspected to have been radicalised by the Al Shabaab sneaked into Somalia.

In a statement, the National Police Service explained that the three are Mohammed Abdalla Asman alias Papa, alias Raymond from Majengo in Nairobi County, Hamisi Hemed alias Baloteli and Ali Ahmed Ali both from Malindi Kilifi County.

The Director of Corporate Communication Charles Wahongo is calling on members of the public to share any information on the three while at the same time warning their parents, guardians or religious leaders against withholding information regarding them.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that three Kenyans have sneaked out of the country to join the Al Shabaab terror group. We have information that the three… are already in Somalia undertaking training,” he stated.

He explained that the trio is in contact with other suspects in Kenya and could be planning to execute terror attacks locally on sneaking back into the country.

“The suspects plan to sneak back into the country to stage terror attacks. They are in contact with other suspected terrorists within the country with whom they are planning local attacks,” he said.

He further encouraged the public to continue reporting any suspicious individuals that could be engaged in radicalising our youths.

“We also wish to encourage members of the public to be on the lookout and urge them to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearby police station, security agency or use our toll free numbers 999/112,” he stressed.

He explained that Mohamed Abdalla Asman was released from jail on July 12, 2017 after he was arrested by security agencies on October 4, 2013, when he was charged, convicted and sentenced to a jail term at Garissa GK Prison.

Asman’s first attempt to travel to Somalia, Wahongo explained, was facilitated by Sheikh Ibrahim Umar alias Amru who taught him religion at Answar Sunna Mosque.

He observed that before their escape to Somalia both Hamisi Hemed and Ali Ahmed Ali were employees at Afrafat hotel owned by one Mahfudh in Malindi town.

“We however wish to thank members of the public that have continued to cooperate and sharing information with security agencies. We wish to encourage them to continue reporting any suspicious individuals that could be engaged in radicalising our youths,” he stated.