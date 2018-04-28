Pneumonia, malaria and cancer are Kenya’s leading causes of death

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Pneumonia, malaria and cancer continued to be the leading causes of registered deaths in Kenya last year.

This is according to the latest edition of the 2018 Economic survey by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

As such, 21,584 people died of pneumonia in 2017, another 17,553 succumbed to malaria while deaths caused by cancer stood at 16,953.

HIV/AIDS was the fourth leading cause of death at 8,758.

Other top registered causes of death in the country included tuberculosis at sixth place, anemia at seventh place and road accidents at eighth place. Heart disease and meningitis come in at ninth and 10th place with 4,786 and 3,540 registered deaths.

The survey also notes that there was a decline in the national full immunization coverage, which went down from 69 percent in 2016 to 63 percent in 2017.

“Most counties experience a decrease in coverage with only 10 counties experiencing an increase. The highest decrease occurred in Narok and Nyamira counties at 24.1 and 22.3 per cent respectively, while Laikipia and Turkana Counties had the highest increase at 22.9 and 16.5 per cent respectively,” reads the survey.