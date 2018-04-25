Opposition leader Raila proposes 3-tier system of government

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Opposition leader Raila Odinga has proposed a 3-tier system of government that seeks to retain the 47 devolved units and national government.

While delivering his address during the ongoing 5th devolution conference in Kakamega, Raila further advocated for the introduction of 14 regional blocks.

“We need to bite the bullet and re-visit the structure of devolution. The Bomas draft constitution divided Kenya into 14 regions each made up of several districts or counties. The intent was to create units with the size and population that made them economically viable. It is time to look at how to recover this original spirit,” he stated.

He stated that this will provide a lasting solution to the problems caused by the sizes of devolved units.

“My proposal is that we adopt a three-tier system that retains the current counties, creates regional or provincial governments and retains the national government with a very clear formula for revenue sharing,” he said.

Odinga further advised governors on prudent management of public resources, while condemning rampant corruption.

While addressing the conference, he stated that development will never be achieved at the grassroots levels if governors spend much of their time politicking and going out on unnecessary trips also frequented by county assembly members.

More than 6,000 participants are attending the 5th annual devolution conference, which is focusing mainly on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Odinga has also urged more women to vie for the gubernatorial post in the next elections so as to bridge the gender gap.

Kenya currently has three female governors in Bomet, Kirinyaga and Kitui, but Odinga said there is need for more as part of realising the two-thirds gender rule.

Odinga made the remarks at the 5th annual devolution conference in Kakamega, where he also spoke about good governance and transparency in managing the devolved units.

