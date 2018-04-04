Online portal to improve services, says Lands PS

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – Kenyans will now be able to transact business at the Ministry of Lands easily after the Online Land Information Management Systems was rolled out across the country on Tuesday.

In a statement in the local dailies, Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri stated that the digital roll-out will improve services, reduce fraud and increase transparency at the Land Registry.

He said that services to go online will include transfer of ownership, payment and issuance of land rent clearance certificates, payment of stamp duty, registration fees, consent fees, application and withdrawal of caution, as well as registration of land documents and searches.

“All property owners within Nairobi with titles under the Registered Land Act (Repealed) and Registration of Titles Act (Repealed) who wish to make transactions on their land are required to access their land details online and initiate the transaction,” he stated. “First confirm that your land is listed in your profile under the ‘Manage Property’ menu by logging into LIMS via the eCitizen portal, if it is not then you will need to validate it.”

The Lands Ministry closed the Nairobi and Central Registries at Ardhi House for two weeks, to clean up records and validate data.

