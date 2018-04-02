ODPP says rape claims against rugby players being treated seriously

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) says it is treating allegations that a local artist was raped by rugby players seriously and that it has already gotten in touch with her.

Through its twitter handle, it stated that the matter is being given urgent attention.

“The @ODPP_KE treats information about rape very seriously. Be rest assured that the matter is being given due attention as matter of urgency. The @ODPP_KE has already got in touch with Kilimani DCIO CC @DCI_Kenya and action is being taken,” it stated.

It further said that it is liaising with the Kilimani police station to get to the bottom of the matter.

A rugby player and his friend have been accused of gang-raping the musician after a night out.

In a long Instagram stories post, the rugby player is accused by the musician of drugging her, luring her into his house then repeatedly raping her with his friend whom she didn’t know.

The post has now gone viral, being shared in most of the popular social media forums.