Nyeri Governor Kahiga appoints Carol Karugu his deputy

, NYERI, Kenya, Apr 12- Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga has appointed Carol Wanjiru Karugu as his deputy.

Wanjiru becomes the first female deputy governor of Nyeri.

The name was presented in the County Assembly Thursday afternoon for vetting.

The seat fell vacant after Kahiga was elevated to Governor after the death of the 3rd Governor of Nyeri Wahome Gakuru in a road accident.

Caroline is the Chief Executive of Jabali Microserve Ltd, a commercial subsidiary of Jitegemee Trust an organization dealing with social investments.

Before then she was the Group Senior Investor Relations Manager of Britam. Before joining Britam in October 2013, Caroline worked for the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) as the Investor Relations and Communications Manager.

She has over 15 years’ experience in the regional capital markets and financial services industry.

She has held various leadership positions in various organizations.

At the NSE, Caroline was the pioneering Country Manager of the Securities Industry Training Institute (SITI), an East African securities training organization with the mandate of deepening knowledge within the capital markets participants.

She was also in charge of external affairs and government relations for the East African Stock Exchanges Association (EASEA). While working at the NSE, Caroline has participated in the listing of several companies, rights issues, bond offers and private placement projects since 2002.

In 2010, she won the prestigious World Young Credit Union Professionals (WYCUP) award sponsored by the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) in the United States. This global award is given to the top 5 individuals who have made significant contributions to their credit union system and have the potential to make a global impact.

In recognition of her leadership capabilities, Caroline was among the private sector professionals recently appointed by Uhuru Kenyatta, to take up a board position in the Geothermal Development Company where she chairs the Board Technical and Strategy Committees and has spearheaded the restructuring of the State Corporation.

She holds a Bachelors of Commerce Double Major Degree in (Business Administration and Marketing) from Daystar University and a Global Executive MBA (Strategy) from USIU- A in partnership with the Frankfurt School of Finance in Germany.

She is currently a candidate for a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Degree in Finance at USIU-A in collaboration with the Columbia Business School in New York.