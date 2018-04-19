Nyeri Deputy Governor to be approved by simple majority

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Speaker of the Nyeri County Assembly John Kaguchia has ruled that the approval of the deputy governor will be by a simple majority.

Kaguchia also ruled that the Committee on Appointments has the power and mandate to vet the deputy governor nominee.

Kaguchia stated that this will guide both the County Assembly of Nyeri and Nairobi that have vacant offices of the deputy governor.

The vetting of deputy governor had hit a rock after Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki questioned whether the Committee on Appointments has the power to vet nominee for the deputy governor’s position and also wanted also wanted a ruling on the numbers needed to approve such a nominee.

Kariuki who is also the representative for Ruring’u ward had argued that the committee is only tasked with vetting County Executive nominees.

Kaguchia noted that the seat of deputy governor is the most senior position in the county and the argument by the deputy speaker had to be considered deeply.

He noted that the simple majority but it is absent by the directive by the Supreme Court in Kenya.

Caroline Wanjiru Karugu was appointed by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga a week ago and her name tabled in the floor of the house.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of third governor of Nyeri Wahome Gakuru who died through a tragic road accident last year.

If approved by the simple majority according to the ruling, Caroline Wanjiru will become the first deputy governor of Nyeri.

Vetting starts Friday.